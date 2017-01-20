La Crosse Republican Party chair ...
La Crosse cop won't be charged for shooting at drug suspect

20 January 2017
La Crosse cop won't be charged for shooting at drug suspect

Investigator James Mancuso fired four times at a drug suspect speeding toward him in a car.
Comments (0) Read More...

GOP governors who turned down medicaid money have hands out

20 January 2017
GOP governors who turned down medicaid money have hands out

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker turned down $500 million hoping to win over conservatives as he ran for...
Comments (0) Read More...

Assembly Republicans call for $300 million for roads against state's $1 billion shortfall

20 January 2017
Assembly Republicans call for $300 million for roads against state's $1 billion shortfall

Plan shifts raising/lowering of taxes though Ass. Speaker says "we're not there yet."
Comments (0) Read More...

Women's marches, in protest to Trump, happening all over country Saturday

20 January 2017
Women's marches, in protest to Trump, happening all over country Saturday

Over 22,000 have said they're going on FB in St. Paul, while another 13,600 may attend in Madison.
Comments (0) Read More...
News

News

Friday - January 20, 2017 12:06 pm

La Crosse cop won't be charged for shooting at drug suspect

La Crosse cop won&#039;t be charged for shooting at drug suspect
Investigator James Mancuso fired four times at a drug suspect speeding toward him in a car.

Last modified on Friday - January 20, 2017 12:22 pm
Friday - January 20, 2017 3:52 am

GOP governors who turned down medicaid money have hands out

GOP governors who turned down medicaid money have hands out
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker turned down $500 million hoping to win over conservatives as he ran for president.

Friday - January 20, 2017 3:44 am

Assembly Republicans call for $300 million for roads against state's $1 billion shortfall

Assembly Republicans call for $300 million for roads against state&#039;s $1 billion shortfall
Plan shifts raising/lowering of taxes though Ass. Speaker says "we're not there yet."

Friday - January 20, 2017 3:33 am

La Crosse Republican Party chair survived 8 years of Obama, ready for 8 years of Trump

La Crosse Republican Party chair survived 8 years of Obama, ready for 8 years of Trump
Bill Feehan sees a new political movement with this new regime.

Friday - January 20, 2017 3:09 am

Women's marches, in protest to Trump, happening all over country Saturday

No Known Restrictions: &quot;Women&#039;s Lib&quot; March, Washington, D.C., 1970
Over 22,000 have said they're going on FB in St. Paul, while another 13,600 may attend in Madison.

Last modified on Friday - January 20, 2017 3:25 am
Friday - January 20, 2017 2:58 am

Battle over Memorial Pool site continues in La Crosse

Battle over Memorial Pool site continues in La Crosse
Neighborhoods surrounding site bring multiple options to board for remodel/replace of pool.

Friday - January 20, 2017 1:52 am

La Crosse Dem. Congressman Ron Kind, headed to inaguration, has advice for Trump

La Crosse Dem. Congressman Ron Kind, headed to inaguration, has advice for Trump
Unlike colleagues, Kind is attending in hopes to work well with Trump.

Friday - January 20, 2017 1:31 am

King goes for 30 and 16 as Central blows out Onalaska in front of capacity crowd

King goes for 30 and 16 as Central blows out Onalaska in front of capacity crowd
Fans lined up outside at 4 p.m. waiting to get tickets for the No. 1 vs. No. 8 showdown.

Friday - January 20, 2017 1:10 am

Teachers Union president in La Crosse says no to DeVos as Sec. of Education

Teachers Union president in La Crosse says no to DeVos as Sec. of Education
DeVos didn't impress many during hearing Tuesday.

POPULAR

When enough evidence of global warming?

20 January 2017

It has been hard to know what to think about global warming. Since Al Gore first warned of a changing climate, we have seen scores of research that suggests indeed...

Comments (0) Read More...
