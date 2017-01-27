Reaction from the audit of DOT, which ...
Reaction from the audit of DOT, which ...
Audit found La Crosse's north-south corridor has grown to over $143 million. Some ...
Read more
Even county board confused by
Even county board confused by "tourism" ...
Increases sales tax on everyday purchases. The list seems endless. What is clear ...
Read more
Viterbo gives shelter in place order ...
Viterbo gives shelter in place order ...
Students were encouraged to call 911 or campus security if they saw anything Viterbo ...
Read more
Career high points, career high 3s for ...
Career high points, career high 3s for ...
Senior shooting guard was on fire, going 7-for-10 from beyond the arc. AMES, Iowa – ...
Read more
Onalaska women plead not guilty to 29 ...
Onalaska women plead not guilty to 29 ...
After 20 years of complaints, police investigated home garbage and feces filled home with ...
Read more
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Tax-payer funded health insurance rebates coming in Minnesota

27 January 2017
Tax-payer funded health insurance rebates coming in Minnesota

Rebates go to those buying own insurance that make too much to qualify for subsidies.
Comments (0) Read More...

Court orders Wisconsin Legislature to redraw voting maps

27 January 2017
Court orders Wisconsin Legislature to redraw voting maps

Democrats hailed ruling, though Republicans still will redraw boundaries.
Comments (0) Read More...

La Crosse man stabs mother in back after she asks him to shovel

27 January 2017
La Crosse man stabs mother in back after she asks him to shovel

The 37-year-old, who was said to be drinking, is free on $1,000 bond.
Comments (0) Read More...

UPDATE: Man arrested after three-hour standoff behind K-Mart in La Crosse

26 January 2017
UPDATE: Man arrested after three-hour standoff behind K-Mart in La Crosse

Homes evacuated. Police put up three-block perimeter behind store.
Comments (0) Read More...
Subscribe to this RSS feed
News

News

Friday - January 27, 2017 1:04 pm

Tax-payer funded health insurance rebates coming in Minnesota

Written by
Tax-payer funded health insurance rebates coming in Minnesota
Rebates go to those buying own insurance that make too much to qualify for subsidies.

Comment

Read more...
Last modified on Friday - January 27, 2017 1:28 pm
Friday - January 27, 2017 12:17 pm

Court orders Wisconsin Legislature to redraw voting maps

Written by
Court orders Wisconsin Legislature to redraw voting maps
Democrats hailed ruling, though Republicans still will redraw boundaries.

Comment

Read more...
Last modified on Friday - January 27, 2017 1:04 pm
Friday - January 27, 2017 12:55 am

La Crosse man stabs mother in back after she asks him to shovel

Written by
La Crosse man stabs mother in back after she asks him to shovel
The 37-year-old, who was said to be drinking, is free on $1,000 bond.

Comment

Read more...
Thursday - January 26, 2017 10:25 pm

UPDATE: Man arrested after three-hour standoff behind K-Mart in La Crosse

Written by
UPDATE: Man arrested after three-hour standoff behind K-Mart in La Crosse
Homes evacuated. Police put up three-block perimeter behind store.

Comment

Read more...
Last modified on Friday - January 27, 2017 2:31 pm
Thursday - January 26, 2017 10:06 pm

After threatening to shoot a woman in Onalaska, police find suspect a week later in La Crescent

Written by
After threatening to shoot a woman in Onalaska, police find suspect a week later in La Crescent
33-year-old has slew of charges including possessing explosives, possession of firearm.

Comment

Read more...
Thursday - January 26, 2017 5:44 pm

Trump proposes 20 percent import tax to fund wall

Written by
Trump proposes 20 percent import tax to fund wall
Tax on imports simply means Americans pay for the wall.

Comment

Read more...
Thursday - January 26, 2017 4:48 pm

Pipeline bursts, spews 140,000 diesel fuel in Iowa

Written by
Pipeline bursts, spews 140,000 diesel fuel in Iowa
The 127-mile stretch of pipe runs from Rosemount, Minnesota to Mason City, Iowa.

Comment

Read more...
Last modified on Thursday - January 26, 2017 5:38 pm
Thursday - January 26, 2017 4:27 pm

Police kill suicidal man near Black River Falls

Written by
Police kill suicidal man near Black River Falls
Statement says man shot first, multiple deputies returned fire.

Comment

Read more...
Last modified on Thursday - January 26, 2017 4:38 pm
Thursday - January 26, 2017 1:07 pm

Reaction from the audit of DOT, which shows Wisconsin vastly underestimated project costs

Written by
Reaction from the audit of DOT, which shows Wisconsin vastly underestimated project costs
Audit found La Crosse's north-south corridor has grown to over $143 million.

Comment

Read more...
Last modified on Friday - January 27, 2017 1:37 am
Page 1 of 885

POPULAR

Tax breaks for sending kids to private schools going to the wealthy

27 January 2017

Governor Walker and Wisconsin legislators have been big supports of education. Unfortunately, that support has been limited to a private education. While many school districts have struggled with reduced state...

Comments (0) Read More...
PEOPLE POLL
Should We Pay More Taxes?
View Results
Should We Pay More Taxes?
You must select at least one item to vote!

TWITTER FEED

1410 WIZM
About 9 hours ago

With most posts here recently containing a measure of opinion, attitude, and and hope that one way or the other... https://t.co/WQkOaaWclR
1410 WIZM
About 2 days ago

As I see it with Scott Robert Shaw: Tax breaks for sending kids to private schools going to the wealthy https://t.co/4cL7axQf7d
1410 WIZM
About 2 days ago

Steve Doyle, Onalaska Wisconsin state rep on now. #WIZM
1410 WIZM
About 2 days ago

We're on Facebook live. Go go. Free-for-all Friday. 608.785.7914 #WIZM
1410 WIZM
About 2 days ago

UPDATE: Man arrested after three-hour standoff behind K-Mart in La Crosse. Homes evacuated. Homes evacuated.... https://t.co/wwXW9e2vJy

MITCH REYNOLDS PODCASTS