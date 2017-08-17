 

  

Thursday - August 17, 2017 10:03 am

Fifteen-cent raise on tap in 2018 for MN minimum wage earners

Written by
Fifteen-cent raise on tap in 2018 for MN minimum wage earners

First inflation adjustment to state minimum.

Minnesota's minimum wage for most large employers will increase to $9.65 an hour in 2018.

The state announced next year's minimum wage on Thursday based upon inflation.

It's the first annual increase stemming from a 2014 minimum wage hike that gradually increased the state's floor wage to $9.50 hourly by 2016. Other smaller employers will pay at least $7.87 hourly, up from $7.75

The modest raise taking effect Jan. 1 is the first inflation-adjusted increase.

Republicans have suggested they'd like to do away with those annual hikes, calling it ``government on autopilot.''

Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton says the increase marks the full benefit of the 2014 law. He says more than 250,000 Minnesota residents and their families will benefit.

Minimum wage in Wisconsin and Iowa remains a the federal minimum of $7.25.  

Published in National
WIZM staff

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from WIZM staff

More in this category: « Veterans get expanded college assistance under new GI Bill Wisconsin Assembly passes $3 billion for Foxconn »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top

POPULAR