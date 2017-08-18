Park board reviews La Crosse Center's $40-million renovation plans

The new plans for enlarging the La Crosse Center are getting good reviews from members of the city park board.

Center officials and project consultants briefly showed the park board the latest designs for the proposed $40-million renovation.

That design calls for a new ballroom to be built above Front St., extending the civic center into Riverside Park to take advantage of the Mississippi River view.

Rebuilding the west side of the La Crosse Center would be a "very cool thing" for the city, said Steve Carlyon. The La Crosse Parks and Rec. director also got a look at the proposed designs.

Center director Art Fahey said the new design would provide cover for loading docks, and other features to the rear of the La Crosse Center, that are out in the open now.

Center board president Brent Smith says the new construction is intended to make the riverfront a greater focus for people visiting the building.

"We think maybe has been a little underutilized in the past," Smith said.

Park board members generally approved of the designs they saw with Marvin Wanders of the board saying the renovation would highlight the center's role as the "people's gathering place."