WAFER Food Pantry creating pantry on wheels; seeks $60,000 Featured

The vehicle should be ready to go by this fall

The WAFER Food Pantry is taking the show on the road literally. 

The organization is in the process of purchasing a transport vehicle, and converting it into a rolling pantry with shelves of produce, and refrigerators to carry cold items.
Executive Director Erin Waldhart says they'll be going to rural areas of the county, where people don't have the transportation to get into La Crosse
Waldhart says she hopes this idea grows.
"We don't just have hungry here in our county. We have hungry people all across the nation. I really hope this can be a model which can be duplicated over and over, so people who are hungry can access those services."
WAFER is looking for the community to donate 60 thousand dollars.
Two donors have agreed to match every dollar given, meaning one dollar turns into three.

