Rain is in the forecast for those excited to see a partial solar eclipse from the La Crosse area.

If you can get above the clouds, it will happen just after 1 p.m.

For those hitting the road, it's the first total solar eclipse from the contiguous U.S. was in 1979. At the time, only the Northwest U.S. was able to witness the sight, according to NASA.

It will start in Oregon around 9:05 a.m. (PDT) and end in South Carolina around 4:09 p.m. (EST). It will last 2 minutes, 40 seconds.

(Click the picture for all kinds of great ways to view from NASA)

For those who didn't make a road trip out of the event, no need to worry. There's another total solar eclipse April 8, 2024, in late afternoon/early evening for much of the U.S.

"Chance of a lifetime, or wait another seven years," University of Wisconsin-La Crosse astronomer Bob Allen joked.

Allen said that eclipse will go from Texas to Maine and cross by Carbondale, Ill., which is about 580 miles from La Crosse.

For those really anxious, there's a solar eclipse in two years over South America.

For those really young, the next total solar eclipse directly over La Crosse happens in 2099.

And, for those who want to watch online:

NASA live streams:

Facebook Live

Twitter/Periscope

Twitch TV

Ustream

YouTube