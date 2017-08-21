$3 billion for Foxconn flies through Wisconsin Legislature, while state budget long overdue

While the Wisconsin state Legislature is moving quickly on a $3 billion incentive package for a giant, multinational corporation Foxconn, it's pretty much at a standstill on funding schools and roads.

The state's two-year budget is now more than a month and half late. Wisconsin remains one of only three states that have not yet settled on an overall spending plan for the upcoming year - Illinois and Connecticut are the others.

Most public school students in Wisconsin will still start class as normal Sept. 5, but they may see substitute teachers in classrooms, as some school districts hold off on hiring for permanent positions until they know how much money is coming from the state.

Other dilemmas include school districts possibly having to borrow money or adjust local property taxes upward in order to deal with the unknowns in state funding.

That also could mean cancelled classes, old textbooks, along with those substitute teachers.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has proposed adding $649 million in funding for schools over the next two years.