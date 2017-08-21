 

  

Monday - August 21, 2017 1:04 am

$3 billion for Foxconn flies through Wisconsin Legislature, while state budget long overdue

Written by
$3 billion for Foxconn flies through Wisconsin Legislature, while state budget long overdue

Unknown funding will cause multiple problems for public schools 

While the Wisconsin state Legislature is moving quickly on a $3 billion incentive package for a giant, multinational corporation Foxconn, it's pretty much at a standstill on funding schools and roads.

The state's two-year budget is now more than a month and half late. Wisconsin remains one of only three states that have not yet settled on an overall spending plan for the upcoming year - Illinois and Connecticut are the others.

Most public school students in Wisconsin will still start class as normal Sept. 5, but they may see substitute teachers in classrooms, as some school districts hold off on hiring for permanent positions until they know how much money is coming from the state.

Other dilemmas include school districts possibly having to borrow money or adjust local property taxes upward in order to deal with the unknowns in state funding.

That also could mean cancelled classes, old textbooks, along with those substitute teachers.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has proposed adding $649 million in funding for schools over the next two years.

Last modified on Monday - August 21, 2017 1:23 am
Published in Local News
Mitch Reynolds

Mitch Reynolds is the News Director at Midwest Family Broadcasting. He covers the internecine agonies of La Crosse city hall. He really likes basketball.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from Mitch Reynolds

Related items

More in this category: « Wisconsin income gap widening between top 1%, everyone else

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top

POPULAR