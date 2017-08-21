 

  

Monday - August 21, 2017 2:29 pm

After multiple requests, county building installs ... pay phone? Featured

County will pay $40 a month for service 

An eastern Minnesota county has installed a pay phone in its government center.

A landline was installed this month in Minneapolis following Hennepin County staffers' persistent requests to install one, according to the Star Tribune.

Three pay phones in the buildings were removed during remodeling two years ago. Since then, staffers have routinely received inquiries about the pay phones.

Joan Turpin has worked at the government center's central information desk for a decade. She says people often ask about a pay phone because they need to call for a ride.

The county paid less than $100 for the installation and will pay $40 a month for service. The pay phone accepts credit cards and charges 50 cents for local calls. It can also place collect calls.

Published in National
