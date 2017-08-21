WATCH: Bald eagle kills fawn in Wisconsin

CRIVITZ, Wis. -- A woman in northeast Wisconsin has videotaped a bald eagle killing a deer fawn swimming in a lake.

Julie Smith caught the incident on camera on June 30 at her vacation home on Lake Noquebay near Crivitz, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Smith says she began filming the moment because although deer sightings are common in the area, seeing a deer in the water is unusual.

The video shows a deer fawn in the water near the shore. Suddenly, a bald eagle swoops in and strikes the fawn. It latches onto the young deer's back and eventually pushes it underwater.

The eagle eventually dragged the fawn's body onto the shore. Smith left it untouched, and the eagle returned to the fawn carcass to feed for the next three days.