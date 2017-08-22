Support for La Crosse's 1st "neighborhood greenway" at public meeting

Project on 17th to cost over $1 million

La Crosse's first proposed "neighborhood greenway" heard a lot of support at a public meeting Monday afternoon from City Hall.

A greenway is essentially making a street meant to encourage non-vehicle traffic. The project, which includes traffic circles, curb extensions and pedestrian islands, is proposed for 17th St. from Farnam to State.

It will add several thousand dollars to the 17th Street project. The total project cost is scheduled to top $1 million, though the greenway is only a small fraction of the total.

Chuck Lee with the Weigent Hogan Neighborhood Association spoke at a public info session.

"Our neighborhood association is bounded by barriers of busy streets," Lee said. "It's hard to get across, especially on bicycle and when you're walking. This plan addresses both of those streets. We're pleased with that."

Some area residents at at he meeting asked for additional work, including storm sewer repair and repaving. They hope to get one intersection completed before winter.

The work will be contracted out. Assistant city manager Matt Gallagher said they don't have a set timeline in place.