Realtors not alarmed despite sluggish home sales pace

Sales dropped by 9% in La Crosse County, 5% statewide 

No alarm from local Realtors after another month of tepid home sales in the area.

La Crosse County is among those places in the state that saw, in July, another significant drop off in the number of home sales from the year before.

Statewide, sales dropped by five percent. In La Crosse County, it was nine percent.

La Crosse Area Realtors president Dave Snyder, however, says he's not concerned.

"I actually think things are still starting to even out a little bit," he said. "It's not going to show in July's sales, but it seems like things are catching up a little bit right now."

Along with the drop in sales, home prices continue to rise. The median home sales price for July in the county was $176,500.

Despite the decline in sales and rise in prices, Snyder doesn't see anything that needs immediate fixing.

"I think we'll just keep chugging along and everything's going to work out," he said. "There's still good houses to be bought out there.

"As a buyer, you just have to have a little bit of patience and wait for the right house to come along, But when it does, just be ready to present your best offer."

Statewide, for July, the median home purchase price climbed to $180,000.

