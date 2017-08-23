La Crosse's senior centers on chopping block, though council member sees their importance

Committee looks at "needs" and "wants" of two centers

The talks will continue today in La Crosse's city hall on the future of the city's two senior centers.

The long delayed decisions appear to be getting closer with a special committee sifting through the list of issues related to the centers.

The fate of the centers has been debated for years and only recently has their been a serious push to determine next steps.

They are both well-used but in need of extensive maintenance, which has led to this push on their futures.

One thing city council member Doug Happel can say for sure; they ought to exist.

"These senior centers serve a fairly large population of people who might not have all that much else to do without the centers," Happel said.

He has no doubt the city should keep the centers - if for no other reason than how many activities they offer.

"You run the whole range from cards to woodworking classes at the south side one," Happel said. "They actually have their own library at the north side center.

"They have activities. They have dances. It sounds like an older high school, doesn't it?"

Both centers are run by volunteers but maintained by the city.

The special committee will discuss the "needs" and "wants" for the centers.

One thing Happel is convinced of: the city definitely needs a senior center, and probably two.