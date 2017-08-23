 

  

Community loses popular teacher in mower accident

Autopsy scheduled.

A statement appears to be forthcoming from the Galesville-Ettrick-Trempealeau school district in relation to the death of popular science teacher Brady Olson.  

The 47-year-old Olson from Ettrick died on Monday in a mowing accident in Ettrick.

The death comes just two weeks before the start of school. 

A representative from the school district says a statement regarding the death should be released soon.  Police say Olson somehow get tangled up between a tractor and a mower as he was driving downhill.  

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner.  An autopsy has been scheduled.  

