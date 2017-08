New paddlewheeler one of 5 boats coming to La Crosse this summer

La Crosse is welcoming a new paddleboat today, for the first time.

The "America" is supposed to stop in the city eight times this season.

Today's visit lasts from late until around 6:00 tonight.

"America" is a five-story paddlewheeler launched only last year.

Two other new boats, the "Louisiane" and the "American Duchess," will come to La Crosse in September.