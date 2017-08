Tix need to be purchased by 9 p.m. Thurs.

Not much time left to buy Powerball tickets for Thursday night's $700-million drawing.

The Wisconsin Lottery says the tickets have to be purchased before 9 p.m.

After that, a ticket would automatically be printed for Saturday's Powerball drawing, unless the buyer chooses a different drawing date.

The lottery director says the jackpot is high enough to buy everyone in Wisconsin 173 brats - without buns.