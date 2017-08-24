Western Tech cracks Top 20 in nation for best education for your money

Western Technical College has made the top 20 in yet another list judging community colleges across the nation.

That placing comes from WalletHub, which ranked 728 community colleges on where a student could receive the best education for the lowest price.

Western came in 49th in cost and financing, 78th in education outcomes and 73rd in career outcomes.

Western president Roger Stanford said it is changing the script on the value of two-years schools and is much different than he went there in the 1980s.

"In the last 10 years, we've just had this great breakthrough with employers and high school administrators that are understanding this is some of the best jobs in our region," Stanford said.

Rochester Community and Technical College ranked 147th. Minnesota State College Southeast out of both Winona and Red Wing was not on the list.

Wallethub factored in cost of in-state tuition, fees, student-faculty ratio, graduation rate and other factors.

The site also ranked each state. Wisconsin came in fifth, Minnesota eighth and Iowa 21st.