$1,000 donated to La Crosse PD K9 team

A check presentation Wednesday brought attention to the La Crosse Police Department's K9 fund.

Sherry Hougum, who's daughter Sara was killed during a home invasion in 2012, has been doing several fundraisers for the department in recent years.

A recent spaghetti dinner held at the Moose Lodge brought in $1,000 for the K9 department to use.

"That money will go towards training for the handlers, training of the K9's and any other needs we could use it for," La Crosse police Sgt. Jon Wegner said.

Hougum says she was honored to present the check in memory of her daughter.

"This check is for prevention," Hougum said. "To keep the drugs off the streets. We appreciate the dedication to eliminate the collateral damage that drugs bring our families and community."

According to the department it's had this event for a few years and this is the most money its ever raised.