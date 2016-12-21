Committee to oversee $100,000 South Ave. redesign being chosen next month

At some point, there's likely going to be roundabouts, bicycle lanes and plenty of pedestrian crossings for South Ave. in La Crosse.

The city is paying a consultant over a hundred thousand dollars for designs and a new committee will tackle the redesign effort.

What exactly the street will look like in the end is still getting worked out and partially the responsibility of the new steering committee that will be appointed by the city council next month.

The committee will be responsible for gathering public input on the design process by the paid consultant. The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation wants to do the work on the area in 2021.