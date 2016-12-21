POPULAR

Wednesday - December 21, 2016 5:35 pm

New billboard on Lang Dr. touts 6.9% alcohol content Featured

Written by
New billboard on Lang Dr. touts 6.9% alcohol content

Possibly controversial way to advertise, especially for those who struggle with alcohol

A new billboard on Lang Dr. in La Crosse for Milwaukee's Best Ice touts it's 6.9-percent alcohol content.

But should beer-makers be playing up that fact to sell its products? 

It comes at a curious time during the holidays when recovering alcoholics already have to resist temptation and "grappling with being in situations where they may not be comfortable because they're early in the recovery," Coulee Council on Addictions Cheryl Hancock said. "Now they're adding this new component into it of increased alcohol levels."

Typically, domestic beer is between 4.1 and 5.0 percent. Other "ice beers" hover around 5.9 percent. The MillerCoors Best Ice is an increase from that by 17 percent.

It's not a good message for those struggling against alcohol, Hancock believes but she isn't necessarily against using billboards sell beer.

"We do want there to be consideration for those folks that are struggling with substance abuse disorders and are struggling with their addictions," Hancock said. "Those kind of billboards, those kind of messages can be triggers for folks."

 

Published in Local News
Brad Williams

A native of Prairie du Chien, Brad graduated from U-W-La Crosse and has worked in radio news for more than 30 years, mostly in the La Crosse area.  Brad writes the website "Triviazoids," which finds odd connections between events that happen on a certain date, and he writes and performs with the local comedy group Heart of La Crosse.  He's been featured on several national TV programs because of his memory skills.  

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from Brad Williams

More in this category: « After violence abroad, Trump meeting with security adviser Study finds Obamacare not the problem with rising costs »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top