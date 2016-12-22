La Crosse police took third trip to dump to dispose of drug needles

The poundage has more than tripled from just two years ago.

Recently, it was reported the AIDS Resource Center in downtown La Crosse had given out 300,000 needles in 2016 - up from 11,000 in 2008.

The La Crosse Police Dept. just made another trip to the county hazardous waste facility to dispose of hypodermic drug needles - around 60 pounds.

Finding them at crime scenes or just around the city. Needles weigh a fraction of an ounce, so it's hundreds of needles.

Last year, the police dept. disposed of 36 pounds of needles. In 2014, it was 18 pounds.

And the number does not include the amount of needles picked up by the fire dept. or any other city departments that have recently been outfitted with appropriate gear and training to collect improperly discarded needles.

It was the third trip out to the hazardous materials site this year.