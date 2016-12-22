Parking board considering more than doubling reserved ramp fees

Since the gates went back up on the downtown La Crosse parking ramps, all his been relatively quiet when it comes to vandalism.

The city's parking utility coordinator said only one gate had been broken in the last month.

The city took down the gates for five months in 2016 to come up with a better way to charge - and ticket - for parking.

The solution was to increase parking to $1 an hour and put the gates back up - using pine instead of costly aluminum - as well as leaving the gates up on the weekends when most of the vandalism occurred.

And, while those solutions appear to have worked, the board continues to discuss upgrading the system, which was purchased only about three years ago for around $450,000.

Earlier this week, one solution batted around was installing new license plate readers, so police would more efficiently be able to ticket those in the ramps.

Cost of software for those readers was around $75,000, according to parking utility coordinator Jim Flottmeyer. The cost of hardware for those readers was not mentioned.

But, instead of purchasing new equipment, some people have asked why not collect parking fees the old-fashioned way with booths? And humans?

"It's a cost issue," Flottmeyer said. "They don't want to be paying those people to sit there."

Other issues the board discussed was raising the monthly reserved space fee, which is $40 right now.

The new charge for reserving a stall every day will be $100 per month, but Flottmeyer says that fee won't take effect until the ramps get new software for the ticket system.

Members of the board would like to increase revenue from the ramps to help lower taxes, though Flottmeyer worries that if the ramp fees go too high, some people will start parking on the streets again.