It was a sort of roast Thursday morning as Mike Kearns retires the Lead Balloon Show.

Today is the last broadcast for Kearns and the Lead Balloon Show (6-9 a.m.). It's been on WKTY since the station went to air starting in 1948.

It was first hosted by Charlie Kearns, before his son Mike Kearns took over in 1981 and hasn't stopped since ... until today, that is.

So, in honor of that, on Thursday's broadcast, La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat has declared today, Dec. 23, to be "Mike Kearns Day" in La Crosse.

"You have entertained, provided trivia, news, weather, wit and sarcasm to awaken all three people," Kabat joked as a large crowd that roared with laughter at Designing Jewelers, where the show aired.

Midwest Family Broadcasting has owned WKTY for the past two decades, and former general manager Dick Record took the microphone next, talking of how they wanted to change the show back in the 90s.

"This has got to change," Record recalled when they tried to get their hands on the show. "This morning show is hokey. It's dumb. And we're the slick guys from across the street and we're going to show them how to do it."

They didn't. Record said one specific advertiser called him up and said, "'You leave Kearns alone!'

"So, we did."

Kabat also talked about Kearns broadcasts of local sporting events, which he will still continue to do on WKTY.

Kabat recalled one of his Holmen High School baseball games, which Kearns was broadcasting back in 1983.

"And you compared my stance to Rickey Henderson," Kabat said. "That was like the highlight of the whole experience. This guy said I swung the bat like Rickey Henderson!"

Henderson was a career .279 hitter over his 25-year MLB career, where he made $44.5 million. Kabat's career went in a little bit different direction.

Taking over the time slot for the Lead Balloon Show from 6-9 a.m. Monday-Friday will be Dave Carney and Matt Skradie. The show will be called Mornings with Dave and Skradie.