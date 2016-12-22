POPULAR

Thursday - December 22, 2016 11:10 pm

Winona's Miller hopes things change when Senate's back in session

Written by
Winona&#039;s Miller hopes things change when Senate&#039;s back in session

Minnesotans facing health insurance crisis

Some back and forth sniping from Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton and House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt ended any chance of a special session to help Minnesotans facing large insurance hikes under Obamacare. 

Senator Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) says it's time to move forward.

"I was extremely disappointed the governor did not call the legislature back for a special session," Miller said.

So, there's no relief for those in Minnesota struggling with rising health care costs. 

Miller hopes to solve that issue as soon as they're back in session.

"We really want to put the gridlock aside and try to work together the best we can with the governor and his administration," Miller, the new Deputy Majority Leader in the Senate, said.

Another thing Miller hopes to change is the way bills are rushed.

"At least my six years I've been in the Senate, it seems like the deal comes together the very last moment of the legislative session," Miller said. "We want to get our work done early and the way we do that though is by engaging the gov and working together with his administration."

Published in Local News
Drew Kelly

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from Drew Kelly

More in this category: « Mayor declares Dec. 23 "Mike Kearns Day" in La Crosse

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top