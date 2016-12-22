Winona's Miller hopes things change when Senate's back in session

Some back and forth sniping from Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton and House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt ended any chance of a special session to help Minnesotans facing large insurance hikes under Obamacare.

Senator Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) says it's time to move forward.

"I was extremely disappointed the governor did not call the legislature back for a special session," Miller said.

So, there's no relief for those in Minnesota struggling with rising health care costs.

Miller hopes to solve that issue as soon as they're back in session.

"We really want to put the gridlock aside and try to work together the best we can with the governor and his administration," Miller, the new Deputy Majority Leader in the Senate, said.

Another thing Miller hopes to change is the way bills are rushed.

"At least my six years I've been in the Senate, it seems like the deal comes together the very last moment of the legislative session," Miller said. "We want to get our work done early and the way we do that though is by engaging the gov and working together with his administration."