POPULAR

Thursday - December 22, 2016 11:27 pm

Approval still needed for architects on $35-47 million La Crosse Center renovation

Written by
Approval still needed for architects on $35-47 million La Crosse Center renovation

Remodel to begin in 2018 and finish the following year.

Those in charge of the La Crosse Center expect to spend most of 2017 getting ready for a huge remodeling project.

Their choice of ISG and Gensler as architects for the now $35-million renovation will go to the city council for approval early in 2017. 

Center Board president Brent Smith says the board chose those companies because they were impressed by their abilities to narrow down what could be done, depending on how big the budget is.

The project will start at $35 million but could go up to $47 million if the state provides extra money.

Smith said visitors to the civic center have noticed that the building is showing its age.

"We haven't done those upgrades, in some instances, for 35 years," Smith said.

Construction is likely to begin in 2018 and wrap up the following year.

One place where no candidate apparently stuck out was with dealing with events and construction at the same time.

"One of the main things we asked all of the people, the architects that came, 'How do you keep that building going, while the construction is taking place?'" Smith said. "They all had good answers on that. Because we want minimal disruption."

Published in Local News
Brad Williams

A native of Prairie du Chien, Brad graduated from U-W-La Crosse and has worked in radio news for more than 30 years, mostly in the La Crosse area.  Brad writes the website "Triviazoids," which finds odd connections between events that happen on a certain date, and he writes and performs with the local comedy group Heart of La Crosse.  He's been featured on several national TV programs because of his memory skills.  

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from Brad Williams

Related items

More in this category: « Winona's Miller hopes things change when Senate's back in session La Crosse-Onalaska ranked one of friendliest places to live for fitness »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top