La Crosse-Onalaska ranked one of friendliest places to live for fitness

A new survey shows just how seriously La Crosse takes fitness.

The SmartAsset ranked La Crosse-Onalaska seventh among the most fitness-friendly places in America for 2017.

"This area is located along the Mississippi River, where hunting and fishing are popular outdoor activities. La Crosse-Onalaska is the second-most affordable place to hire a personal trainer in our Top 10. And there are 31 fitness professionals per 10,000 workforce members. La Crosse-Onalaska also has the 29th-highest rate of people biking or walking to work."

It's the third annual study by the financial website.

Missoula, Mont. topped the list while Ames, Iowa and Corvallis, Ore., tied at No. 2.