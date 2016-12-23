Gunfire in Holmen on Thursday night, as suspect tries to flee drug bust

There was gunfire in a Holmen supermarket parking lot last night, as police closed in on a drug suspect.

Around 9 p.m., investigators tried to arrest a man outside Festival Foods, when he started driving and hit a La Crosse policeman.

The officer shot at the car, which then crashed into a snowbank where police made the arrest.

Both the suspect and the injured officer were treated at a hospital. The driver was, apparently, not hit by the officer's gunfire.

Now, the suspect has been booked in jail, on charges of delivering meth and battery to a law officer.