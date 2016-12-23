UPDATE: Gunfire in Holmen on Thursday night, as suspect tries to flee drug bust

The drug suspect arrested near Festival Foods in Holmen Thursday night appears to be a repeat offender from La Crosse.

County jail records show that 24-year-old Brandon Ritter is accused of possessing meth, resisting arrest, and endangering safety.

Ritter allegedly hit a La Crosse policeman with his car, as he tried to avoid several cops who were investigating drug activity at Holmen Square.

The policeman drew his gun and fired shots at the car, but it's believed that the driver was not shot.

Ritter has more than a dozen other La Crosse County cases on his court record. He might not appear in court until Tuesday.

