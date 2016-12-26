Two years away, Democrats already pondering who and how to unseat Gov. Walker

Pretty soon, candidates will begin their campaign before they even know what they're running for.

The bid to be voted Wisconsin's next governor is two years away but, after this past election, it appears to be an important topic among Democrats.

La Crosse's Jennifer Shilling has taken herself out of the running, but Senator Kathleen Vinehout of Alma, Wis., admits that she's interested.

Who, exactly, that candidate should be, however, she's not quite sure.

"There is a lot of talk around the state about what the candidate should look like, what kind of campaign should be run, what kind of issues are important, how should a campaign be run," Vinehout said. "It's definitely something that I'm looking at."

Who that candidate shouldn't look like, Vinehout is all too sure.

"Some Democrats still believe that having a really really rich candidate come in and drop a whole bunch of money - kind of the billionaire Trump version on the Democrats' side - some people want that," Vinehout said. "I think that's a huge mistake. I think we need somebody who knows the state and knows the people and works with the people."

Donald Trump won the presidential election. Some would say because he talked of catering to the people, more than how much money he "dropped."

Vinehout says if Democrats want to win back the governor's office, she thinks they'll need an "exciting" candidate who will get voters to the polls, and wants to solve the problems of "real people."