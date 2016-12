A 22-year-old woman is dead after a Monday morning crash on Highway 71 in Monroe County.

Her car slid on the icy pavement, crossed the line, and was hit by an SUV.

The woman driving the SUV, 72-year-old Vivian Bucholz of Pickett, Wisconsin, had minor injuries and was taken to the Tomah hospital.

The other driver was dead at the scene, near Kendall.