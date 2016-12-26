City got at least an inch of snow six times and all occurred Fri.-Sat.-Sun.

This winter in La Crosse, it only seems to snow on weekends. But, the snow the area has received has made December one of the snowiest ever.

Tenth snowiest, in fact, as La Crosse has gotten 20.8 inches of snow this month.

The city has had at least an inch of snow on six days in December and, oddly enough, all of those snowfalls occurred either on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

And, with those 20.8 inches, that means five of the Top 10 snow totals for December in La Crosse have happened within the last 10 years.