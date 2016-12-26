Central, Logan participation numbers dramatically drop

School board has hard time believing the numbers are nearly cut in half.

That's the position for members of the La Crosse school board, which recently received data on the number of students in both Central and Logan high schools who are volunteering.

That number dropped to 694 for last school year. In 2014-15 it was 1,355 students who reported their participation in nonprofit-type events and school functioned activities.

"I would think with band, choir and iFeed, we're more than 694 between the two schools," Board president Connie Troyanek said.

Student board representatives of both high schools also said they were surprised by the numbers.

Troyanek also thought it may be because of a different attitude on volunteering.

"As we go through this," she said, "it's becoming more and more a part of our nature to do this and we don't see it as reportable because we just do it."

Associate Superintendent Troy Harcey doesn't necessarily agree with the numbers, either.

"Because I don't think these numbers are truly reflective of the way students today extend themselves - in a really benevolent, caring way for other folks," he said.

The data includes events that are required, like marching in a parade for a band student and voluntary, like participating in a food drive such as iFeed.