Northwoods League could be expanding

Currently, there are two, 10-team divisions in league.

There could be a new opponent for the La Crosse Loggers come 2018.

An ownership group has approached the Hudson City Council about building a baseball stadium at the site of a former dog track.

According to Loggers owner Dan Kapanke, it's not the only area that has expressed interest in getting teams. Kapanke mentioned other parts of Wisconsin, South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa and Michigan all expressing interest.

"There's a lot of demand for affiliates amongst communities throughout these states," Kapanke said. "It's pretty exciting."

If expansion does happen, it would mean even more splitting of the 20-team league. Right now, there are two 10-team divisions - nine of those teams in Wisconsin. But, splitting up the league again wouldn't necessarily be a bad thing when you consider travel and how "that'll help with our travel expenses and so on," Kapanke said.

The group in Hudson, Wis., is at a very early stage and any additions would have to be approved by the Northwoods League board.

"I don't think the deal is sealed yet," Kapanke said. "(After it is), then they'd have to put a stadium together."

Owners hope the stadium would be built by the 2018 season.