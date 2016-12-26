Gov. Walker brushing off attorney general's investigation of evidence leak

Hundreds of sealed docs from John Doe investigation were published in Sept.

MAPLE BLUFF, Wis. (AP) Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is brushing off Attorney General Brad Schimel's plans to investigate how evidence in a secret probe into Walker's campaign got leaked to a newspaper.

In Sept., the Guardian U.S. published hundreds of sealed documents from the so-called John Doe investigation into whether Walker's 2012 recall campaign illegally coordinated with outside groups. The state Supreme Court halted the probe last year.

Schimel said this month he wants to convene a grand jury to investigate the document leak.

Walker said Monday, following a menorah lighting at the governor's mansion, that an investigation is Schimel's prerogative and he's not asking for anything from the attorney general.