Officer identified who shot at assailant during Holmen drug bust Featured

The 10-year veteran has been put on paid administrative leave

La Crosse police have identified the officer who shot at an assailant Thursday night during a drug bust at Holmen Square.

Investigator James Muncuso, a 10-year veteran of the La Crosse P.D. and assigned to the drug unit in the Investigative Bureau, has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is department policy.

Muncuso was part of an undercover drug investigation around 8:50 p.m. in the Festival Foods parking lot. As investigators tried to make an arrest, 24-year-old Brandon Ritter attempted to flee in his vehicle, clipping Mancuso in doing so.

The officer then fired several rounds at Ritter's vehicle, which continued on until it hit a snowbank and stopped. Ritter was arrested thereafter.

Both Mancuso and Ritter were taken to the hospital for minor injures.

Ritter, who will be in court at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, was charged with battery to a law enforment officer, delivery of meth and first degree reckless endangering safety.

The incident is still under investigation.

