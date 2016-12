Both refused to answer questions about their activity before being charged.

Two men thought having oral sex in the alley off Pearl Street in downtown La Crosse was perfectly OK.

It was going down after 2 a.m. Friday, when a La Crosse police officer caught the 24- and 48-year-old men going at it.

Both refused to answer any questions. And, after they were charged with lewd and lascivious conduct, one man told the officer they were being discriminated against because they were gay.

The officer disagreed and said the behavior was unacceptable no matter who it was.