Republican bill would allow students with concealed-carry permits to bring guns to school

All it took was a couple of dildoes. In fact, it apparently needed dildoes.

The threat of glocks wasn't doing it. The movement needed some fake cocks.

And, that's the name: Cocks, not Glocks. It's been a protest for awhile - well, the 'not glocks' part - but now it's taken a whole new head to get attention.

Come spring semester, students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison will be bringing their sex toys to the classroom in protest to a bill that would allow students to bring concealed-carry weapons on campus, in the classroom. A bill by Republican state rep. Jesse Kremer (right).

"All of the sudden, you bring in dildoes, you bring in sex toys, and everyone wants to hear this story," UW student Kat Kerwin, who is helping lead the protest, said, after hearing nothing from the media before sex toys were brought into the picture.

The message is quite simple.

"I'm uncomfortable with you having a gun in the classroom," she said. "And, so, if you're uncomfortable with this a sex toy, then that's how it's going to be.

"We're fighting absurdity with absurdity."

While all this sounds kind of silly, Kerwin speaks with passion and intensity for the cause that deeply troubles her and other students.

Heading into spring semester, the group has organized a two-hour training session about the cause, before handing out the equipment. Equipment that makes people uncomfortable, but is not dangerous. Guns, on the other hand, can be dangerous when improperly handled, which Kerwin believes is highly likely on campus.

It's not just having a gun, it's a matter of experience - not with the sex toys, but with the weapons.

"The nature of concealed-carry in Wisconsin allows someone to get a concealed-carry permit with just a two-hour training," Kerwin said. "People with very, very little experience, being able to carry into classrooms, into dormitories.

"The UW police came out and opposed this legislation. They see that they have the tools and the resources available to respond quickly. We just don't need students acting as vigilantes, working on their own accord."