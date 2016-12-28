Wednesday - December 28, 2016 4:03 pm

Man charged for killing family dog with hammer in front of kids Featured

Written by
Man charged for killing family dog with hammer in front of kids

The 51-year-old then threw dog over fence, leaving trail of blood from house.

A good dog. That's how one of Joseph Clements kids apparently described Thor.

He was the family dog that Clements allegedly bludgeoned to death with a hammer at his home in Washington, Wis.

Police say Clements was angry that Thor had urinated on the children's bedding. 

According to the report, the 51-year-old was was drunk, as he explained to police that he felt bad about what he did. 

He initially claimed that he had buried Thor but later admitted he simply tossed the dog over the fence 70 yards away, leaving a trail of blood from the house.

Police explained to Clements that the Humane Society would have taken Thor if he truly didn't want the dog anymore.

Clements faces a felony and a misdemeanor for killing Thor.

Last modified on Wednesday - December 28, 2016 5:22 pm
Published in Local News
Mitch Reynolds

Mitch Reynolds is the News Director at Midwest Family Broadcasting. He covers the internecine agonies of La Crosse city hall. He really likes basketball.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from Mitch Reynolds

More in this category: « Prisoner's dilemma in Detroit? Lions-Packers tie would put both teams in playoffs

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top

POPULAR