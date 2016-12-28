Man charged for killing family dog with hammer in front of kids

The 51-year-old then threw dog over fence, leaving trail of blood from house.

A good dog. That's how one of Joseph Clements kids apparently described Thor.

He was the family dog that Clements allegedly bludgeoned to death with a hammer at his home in Washington, Wis.

Police say Clements was angry that Thor had urinated on the children's bedding.

According to the report, the 51-year-old was was drunk, as he explained to police that he felt bad about what he did.

He initially claimed that he had buried Thor but later admitted he simply tossed the dog over the fence 70 yards away, leaving a trail of blood from the house.

Police explained to Clements that the Humane Society would have taken Thor if he truly didn't want the dog anymore.

Clements faces a felony and a misdemeanor for killing Thor.