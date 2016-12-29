Thursday - December 29, 2016 2:14 am

City hiring for new position to meet sustainability goals Featured

Written by
City hiring for new position to meet sustainability goals

Taking applications until mid-January for nearly $50,000-a-year Environmental Sustainability Planner.

La Crosse is going all in on sustainability.

The city has pledged to meet sustainability goals in a number of areas by hiring someone for a new position called Environmental Sustainability Planner.

The city is taking applications for the new planner position through the middle of January. Starting pay is close to $50,000.

As the name suggests, the position will have a lot to do with the environment and sustainable planning, but it would take the place of the part-time floodplain manager.

"Everything is interconnected," La Crosse head of city planning Jason Gilman said. "When we talk about floodplains, often times the conversation gets off to storm-water planning and other issues that we're also dealing with that affect development, taxes and all those things."

But, it's a job largely focused on the city's floodplain issues - something that's necessary now with new floodplain mitigation efforts underway - says Gilman.

"Just an acknowledgement that, beyond the floodplain, the city has a lot of other environmental factors," Gilman said, "and this person could also do some grant writing - and advantage the city in other ways, relative to environmental planning.

"Starting to build up into more than just a part-time position, which is what it is today in the city."

 

Published in Local News
Mitch Reynolds

Mitch Reynolds is the News Director at Midwest Family Broadcasting. He covers the internecine agonies of La Crosse city hall. He really likes basketball.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from Mitch Reynolds

More in this category: « Man charged for killing family dog with hammer in front of kids Rule change coming Jan. 1 on OWI penalties in Wisconsin »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top

POPULAR