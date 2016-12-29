Thursday - December 29, 2016 3:22 am

UW's bionic penis, that springs to life when heated, could solve E.D. for many

UW&#039;s bionic penis, that springs to life when heated, could solve E.D. for many

The implant, made of a nickel-titanium alloy, rises by using remote control.

A University of Wisconsin-Madison researcher is getting plenty of attention for an implant that has been dubbed the "bionic penis."  

Brian Le is a faculty member in Wisconsin's Dept. of Urology.

His implant is made of a special nickel-titanium alloy that changes shape when heated. A remote control is currently in the works by Le and other researchers that, when waved over the penis, would heat it up and spring the metallic insert to life, expanding length and girth.  

The university suggests it's the biggest breakthrough - no pun intended - in penile implants in 40 years. The hope, says UW, is to create a better implant for those who suffer from erectile dysfunction.  

About 40 percent of men from 40 to 70 years of age have some level of E.D. and about a third of them don't respond to drugs like Viagra. The new insert is in study mode but is said to be doing well in mechanical testing.

Le has a background in materials research and has brought that to the challenge of creating a penile implant.

It's also something that can't be asked for at the doctor's office just yet. Le expects the penile implant to be on the market in 5-10 years. 

