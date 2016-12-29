Area teams compete in wrestling tournament at La Crosse Center

One more day of parents cheering and coaches yelling coming in the La Crosse Center on Friday.

It'll be the 2nd day of the Bi-State Classic, featuring 60 wrestling teams from Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The semi-finals and wrestleback matches will be taking place in the morning, with the championship and consolation finals set for 5:30 PM.

Area wrestlers duplicating success from last year's event is the story so far.

Jaden Van Maanen of La Crosse Central at 145 pounds, John Bailey of Sparta at 113, and Devin Bahr in the 152 pound division for West Salem/Bangor all eased through their first three matches yesterday.

All three are looking to become back to back champions.