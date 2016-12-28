Don't ring in the new year from jail

Law enforcement will be out in greater numbers on NYE.

While a lot of people will be celebrating the new year Saturday night, some still have to work.

Most notably law enforcement.

"We do have more officers that are going to be working that weekend - both in squad cars and on foot, walking downtown," Brooke Pataska with the La Crosse Police Department said.

Officers that will also be on the lookout for impaired drivers.

The strategy with drinking and then waiting until you're OK to drive is simple: Don't risk it.

"Obviously, once you start drinking, plan for someone to give you a ride home," Pataska said. "So (you're) not even thinking you're OK to drive. That's when you're not. That's when you should have someone giving you a ride."

If you don't have a ride, get a taxi. Use La Crosse's safe ride program. Plan ahead.

"There are a lot of taxi cabs out," Pataska said. "There will be a wait for them, but that's what they're there for, to help get you home safely."