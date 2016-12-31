La Crosse officer shoots suspect during traffic stop

La Crosse police have confirmed that one of their officers is the one who shot a suspect at a traffic stop on highway 16 Friday night.

Police say a sheriff's deputy stopped a vehicle on near the Viterbo sports complex at about 9:20 on Friday night.

The vehicle belonged to a suspect from an earlier incident.

That person apparently refused to cooperate with deputies and La Crosse police were called for help.

Police say the suspect charged police and deputies swinging some sort of weapon and was shot, stopping the threat, according to police.

The name and the extent of the injuries of the suspect have not been released.

The name of the officer involved has also not been released.

The La Crosse County Sheriff's department and the state Department of Criminal Investigation will investigate the shooting.