So far no disease confirmations at Tomah VA after dentist malpractice

TOMAH, Wis. -- It was Nov. 29 when the Tomah VA announced that 592 veterans were possibly exposed to HIV and hepatitis after the VA dentist there failed to properly clean his equipment.

So far, no confirmed cases of either after more than 300 patients have undergone tests.

More vets still have to be tested and it could be some time before the vets are totally cleared. Some of the viruses take months to even show up.

The malpractice was first reported by an assistant on Oct. 21, who noticed one of the three dentists was re-using drill bits without cleaning them appropriately.

The VA didn't begin telling vets until it was publicly announced on Nov. 29. The unnamed dentist resigned Dec. 2.