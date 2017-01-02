Monday - January 2, 2017 12:00 am

So far no disease confirmations at Tomah VA after dentist malpractice

Written by
So far no disease confirmations at Tomah VA after dentist malpractice

Nearly 600 vets exposed to HIV, hepatitis after dentist didn't clean equip.

TOMAH, Wis. -- It was Nov. 29 when the Tomah VA announced that 592 veterans were possibly exposed to HIV and hepatitis after the VA dentist there failed to properly clean his equipment.

So far, no confirmed cases of either after more than 300 patients have undergone tests.

More vets still have to be tested and it could be some time before the vets are totally cleared. Some of the viruses take months to even show up.

The malpractice was first reported by an assistant on Oct. 21, who noticed one of the three dentists was re-using drill bits without cleaning them appropriately.

The VA didn't begin telling vets until it was publicly announced on Nov. 29. The unnamed dentist resigned Dec. 2.

Last modified on Monday - January 2, 2017 1:44 am
Published in Local News
WIZM News

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from WIZM News

More in this category: « La Crosse officer shoots suspect during traffic stop Two die in crash in Trempealeau County on New Year's Day »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top

POPULAR