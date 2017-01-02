Two die in crash in Trempealeau County on New Year's Day

The county had zero traffic deaths in all of 2016.

After no traffic deaths in Trempealeau County for all of 2016, the news isn't so good for the new year.

Two people died in a crash just after noon on Jan. 1. They were in a car with two others that crossed the center line of Hwy. 93 near Eleva, Wis., and collided with oncoming vehicles, including an SUV.

Police declared two in the first car to be dead at the scene. The other two were flown to Rochester, Minn., in critical condition.

Two people in the SUV were taken to an Eau Claire, Wis., hospital. The third driver had minor injuries.

Also, in Jackson County, a driver was killed in an accident at an intersection of Hwy. 54 in North Bend, Wis., Saturday night. Alcohol use may have been a factor.