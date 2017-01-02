La Crosse-Shelby boundary agreement on the horizon

Expected to be signed in April, agreement deals with use of city water, sewer, parks, police and libraries.

A new year brings possibilities of a new agreement between two local governments.

La Crosse and Shelby will likely have a new boundary agreement in 2017. Some in the public have worried that the new agreement will be too one-sided, favoring La Crosse but Shelby town board member Tim Ehler doesn't agree.

"There (is) a lot of give and take but in the end, I think Shelby comes out very well on it," he said. "I've heard a lot of positive but I've heard negative, too. It's hard to understand unless you sit there and take time to listen to it."

The agreement, among other things, will help developers build close to city limits with fewer restrictions from the city. It will also involve Shelby sharing tax revenue with La Crosse city hall. How much, however, has yet to be determined.

But it's that type of development that's essential to keep a lid on property taxes, Ehler believes.

"More development really does help Shelby and does keep our taxes down," he said. "Where, if we continue at the pace we're at right now, and we don't add new development, eventually (the) mill rate is going to go up."

The agreement is set to be signed before April.

Some details are still sticking points for the two sides, according to Ehler but essential concepts are in place.

Among other things, the agreement deals with how the town uses city water and sewer services, parks, police and libraries, too.