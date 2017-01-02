Protesters rappelled down from stadium ceiling, hanging DIVEST #NoDAPL banner in protest to U.S. Bank's involvement in Dakota Access Pipeline.

Two protesters watched game, waving to fans, while hanging from ceiling.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Still no charges for the three arrested after rappelling down and hanging a banner from the ceiling at U.S. Bank Stadium during a Minnesota Vikings game Sunday.

During the second quarter of the Vikings-Bears game, the protesters climbed a ladder on the ridge truss, then dropped down from a catwalk and unveiled the DIVEST #NoDAPL banner protesting the U.S. Bank's involvement in the Dakota Access Pipeline - urging it to Divest from the $3.8 billion pipeline.

The protesters rappelled into place during the second quarter and hung the banner about 100 feet above the seats. The pair watched the rest of the game, occasionally shifting positions or waving at spectators. One wore a purple Brett Favre Vikings jersey.

The game was not interrupted but eight rows of fans seated below the banner were cleared as a precaution.

The three in Hennapin County jail are 32-year-old Karl Mayo (listed on the jail roster has Karl Zimmerman), 26-year-old Sen Holiday and and Carolyn Feldman, 27.

Minneapolis police spokesman Officer Corey Schmidt said Mayo and Holiday were arrested Sunday on misdemeanor burglary and trespass charges for the high-flying stunt.

Feldman was arrested and accused of obstructing the legal process.

A complaint with formal charges is expected to be filed Tuesday.

U.S. Bank Stadium operator SMG said in a statement that they apparently climbed over a guard rail to access the ridge truss. Police spoke with them from a catwalk in attempt to get them to stop, and by the fourth quarter about a half-dozen police and firefighters in rappelling gear were on the truss waiting to remove the pair.

The protesters willingly climbed up their ropes when the game ended, as fans booed them from below.

Protesters say U.S. Bank has extended a large credit line to Energy Transfer Partners. U.S. Bank spokesman Dana Ripley declined comment.

The pipeline would carry oil from western North Dakota through South Dakota and Iowa to a shipping point in Illinois. Protesters camped in North Dakota for months to try to stop completion of the project.