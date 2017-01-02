Monday - January 2, 2017 11:13 pm

Price tag jumps to $191,000 for canoe/kayak structure at Pettibone

Price tag jumps to $191,000 for canoe/kayak structure at Pettibone

Public works dept. set to change contract for building, which will open in spring.

It was originally supposed to cost the city $150,000.

Now, however, the new canoe and kayak storage building in Pettibone Park will cost $191,000.

La Crosse's board of public works, Tuesday, will make a small change to the contract that was awarded to Fowler and Hammer to build the structure, which will also be used for outdoor education by the parks and rec. dept. 

The price comes from a rebid late last year with top proposals coming in at nearly $100,000 higher than anticipated.   

The building is scheduled to open in the spring.

