La Crosse's fire chief announces retirement Featured

Cleveland has been chief for past 11 years in city.

A run of big changes to La Crosse's fire department won't end. 

The man who's been at the helm for most of those changes will soon be gone.

Fire chief Gregg Cleveland announced he will be retiring in June, after 11 years in La Crosse.

Cleveland has been at the head of the department as it has taken over the city's inspection department and will begin the process of identifying a location for a new fire station, the first new station in the city since 1967.

Cleveland's career has stretched for over 30 years including stops in Marshfield, Wis., and Menasha, Wis.

