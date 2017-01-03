Even taser didn't stop 31-year-old, who made proclamations he was the devil looking for god.

A 31-year-old man caused quite the scene with La Crosse police and hospital staff on New Year's Eve.

It's difficult to know where to start with Wade Stenberg’s arrest by police around noon.

The Onalaska, Wis., man first drew attention to himself when he began asking staff and customers at Taco John’s if they were god. He also made proclamations that he was the devil looking for god. He did the same with staff at the adjacent Affordable Inn.

After talks with police escalated in the motel's parking lot, two La Crosse officers had a lot of trouble trying to arrest Stenberg.

As the call went out for assistance, five other officers ended up coming to their aid, as you can watch set nicely to the 1985 Huey Lewis and the News' hit Power of Love.

After finally getting Stenberg cuffed, police took him to the hospital, because he was so hopped up on something, it was deemed he could not care for himself.

While at the hospital - where he continued to fight with police and staff and had to be placed in restraints - Stenberg, eventually, asked staff if they could remove the baggie of methamphetamine from his rectum.

He’ll be in court soon for resisting arrest, battery to an officer, disorderly conduct, possession and disorderly conduct.

Stenberg has a rap sheet for all kinds of charges - from forgery to theft - in La Crosse, Vernon, Sauk and Monroe counties.