Nordic skiing about to take over two La Crosse elementary schools

Sixty sets of cross-country skis donated through Nordic Rocks program.

Physical education class at two elementary schools in La Crosse just got a whole lot more fun.

A big donation is going to get kids outside, learning a new lifetime skill.

Sixty sets of cross-country skis were given to Longfellow and Summit elementary schools through the Central Cross Country Skiing (CXC) Nordic Rocks program. 

"Something they can do during the idle winter months, when there's not a whole lot to do," La Crosse health supervisor Jon Baudeck said. "Now, we have an opportunity, in some of our schools, to take the kids outside."

Baudeck added that if funding allows, he would like to expand the program to other schools.

Dahl Subaru of La Crosse and a nonprofit called Live Well Winona provided funding.

Other area schools awarded equipment were St. Stanislaus and Washington-Kosciusko in Winona. Over 80 schools across the country are taking part in the program.

Nordic Rocks is modeled after a group in Madison, which gets students involved in Nordic skiing.

 

