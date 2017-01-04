Wednesday - January 4, 2017 12:00 am

Wisconsin health report card shows disparities across board

Written by
Wisconsin health report card shows disparities across board

Education, population and race all taken into account.

A yearly health report card for Wisconsin shows big disparities in race, income and education levels.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison report was divided into four age levels: Infants, 1-24, 25-64, 65-over.

Wisconsin's health disparity grade was a D across the board, save for working age adults (C).

"Our job is to figure out how we reduce those disparities," Dr. Marilu Bintz from Gundersen Health System said. "And how do we figure out how we bring everyone to more of a level playing field in terms of their health outcome?"

The state's overall health grade was a B, B-, except for infants, which were graded C.

Within the age scale, the report measured death rate for all ages and unhealthy days for the oldest two groups, which was also all over the board depending on education, population and race.

"An inquiry about how many unhealthy days have you had," Bintz explained. "(It's) a little bit subjective but nonetheless very valuable, because the individuals perception of their own health is very important."

View the entire report here.

Last modified on Wednesday - January 4, 2017 2:33 am
Published in Local News
Download attachments:
Drew Kelly

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from Drew Kelly

More in this category: « Nordic skiing about to take over two La Crosse elementary schools Wisconsin DNR looking to raise fees to help support programs »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top

POPULAR

SCHOOL EVENTS/CLASSES DELAYED/CANCELLED
1-4-2017
West Salem - West Salem Bus #13 is delayed...stuck on St. Joseph Ridge, as of 4 pm